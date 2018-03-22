Police say an officer and five other people, including the suspect, were shot in a San Francisco barber shop on Wednesday. Videos from witnesses shows the injured cop crawling away from the scene and another victim while other officers respond to the scene.Officials identified the suspect on Thursday as 21-year-old Suisun City resident Jehad Eid. They say he died after being rushed to the hospital.According to police, officers responded to the barber shop in the city's Crocker-Amazon neighborhood around 4:30 p.m. after someone called 911 to report a man with a gun.Police are asking people to come forward and help them piece together what happened.