POLICE SHOOTING

Suspect dies after officer-involved shooting in San Francisco

EMBED </>More Videos

The suspect in an officer-involved shooting on Wednesday in San Francisco's Crocker-Amazon neighborhood has died. A police officer who struck is in fair condition. Four others were injured in the shooting. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The suspect in an officer-involved shooting on Wednesday in San Francisco's Crocker-Amazon neighborhood has died.

Wednesday afternoon, police responded to report of man with gun on the 200 block of Amazon Avenue. A bystander said the suspect was in a barber shop and police went in and saw the suspect sitting on a bench inside. Sources say the suspect opened fire first and an officer was hit; four others were injured in the exchange of gunfire.

VIDEO: Witness videos show injured cop, other victim after SF shooting
EMBED More News Videos

Witness videos show injured cop, other victim after SF shooting (1 of 6)

Witness videos show injured cop, other victim after SF shooting

Police say an officer and five other people, including the suspect, were shot in a San Francisco barber shop on Wednesday. Videos from witness shows the injured cop crawling away from the scene while other officers respond to the scene.



The suspect in the incident has been identified as 21-year-old Suisun City resident Jehad Eid. He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead last night.

Witnesses say they heard over a dozen shots, then saw the injured officer crawling after apparently being hit by gunfire.

RELATED: Mark Farrell visits hospital after officer, 5 others shot in SF

The officer who was struck is in fair condition. Doctors were removing the bullet from his leg this morning. The officer has been on the force for two years.

SFPD will hold a town hall meeting about the shooting within ten days.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD 24 Hour Tip Line at (415) 575-4444 or Text-A-Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
SFPDofficer injuredofficer involved shootingofficer-involved shootingpoliceshootinginvestigationSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Videos show injured cop, other victim after SF shooting
SFPD officer in fair condition, 5 others wounded in shooting
SF police investigate shootout that injured 6, including officer
Mark Farrell visits hospital after officer, 5 others shot in SF
POLICE SHOOTING
Police kill homeowner after he killed intruder in his home
Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire amid standoff shootout
Las Vegas police release dashcam video of deadly shootout
Protests, clashes after Chicago man is killed by police
Supreme Court refuses to review ruling, allows trial in Santa Rosa shooting
More police shooting
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News