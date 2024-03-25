East Bay community group wants no more police for mental health calls amid SoCal teen shooting

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Community members in the East Bay are calling for police to stop responding to mental health emergencies.

This comes two weeks after a 15-year-old autistic boy was shot by police in Southern California.

"Together we can raise our voices and demand justice for those who have been silenced," said the announcer.

Demanding change, no longer does this group want to see disabled people of color killed by police.

"By fighting for a future where every individual is valued and respected."

On March 9, San Bernardino sheriff deputies shot and killed 15-year-old Ryan Gainer.

He had been acting out that afternoon and a family member called 9-1-1.

Ryan was autistic.

Body camera video shows Ryan charging at a deputy, carrying a gardening hoe.

Those deputies began shooting.

In Oakland Sunday, activists held a vigil for him and other victims of police violence. They want one thing: for police to stop responding to mental health crises.

"We are calling for us to decriminalize mental health care, right? We are calling to decriminalize autism. Because people are neurodivergent, it is not a death sentence," said James Burch, member of the Anti-Police Terror Project.

Ryan's family now has an attorney and will possibly sue the county.

"Guess who had to tell her sister that her baby was dead? I did!" said Ryan's aunt, Sheila Silver

His case especially hits home for Tuan Hall.

Walnut Creek police killed her son Miles in 2019 while he was experiencing a mental health issue.

"It was very similar to Miles. Miles had a garden tool. He (thought he) had a staff from God. He was in a mental health emergency, so was Ryan. Ryan was autistic. All he needed was help," Hall said.

She is calling for the need of trained mental health professionals who can respond to these calls.

She believes her son and Ryan should still be alive.

"When something is a medical condition -- which is autism and mental health -- we shouldn't rely on police to come and be the first responders," Hall said.

A new police chief is ready to take over the city of Oakland.

Those at Lake Merritt Sunday want this chief to understand the differences in catching criminals and responding to mental health emergencies.

"Anyone coming into Oakland interested in public safety. What they need to know is how we keep us safe here in the city. We invest in programs that are life-giving, affirmative. That treat people with respect and dignity."