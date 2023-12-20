No criminal charges in 2020 Vallejo PD shooting death of Sean Monterrosa, CA attorney general says

VALLEJO, Calif. (KGO) -- On Tuesday, Attorney General Rob Bonta announced there would be no criminal charges filed against a Vallejo police officer who shot and killed Sean Monterrosa in June of 2020 due to "insufficient evidence."

The AG's Office took over this case in May of 2021 after Solano County District Attorney Krishna Abrams recused herself.

Vallejo Police shot and killed a 22-year-old following a night of looting early Tuesday morning. On Wednesday, Chief Shawny Williams said Sean Monterrosa was on his knees and an officer saw what appeared to be a gun in his sweatshirt. It turned out to be a hammer.

Monterrosa's family had a private meeting with AG Bonta and others on Tuesday.

They were brought there not knowing the outcome of this investigation and told on the spot.

In June of 2020, Vallejo Police Officer Jarrett Tonn shot and killed Monterrosa from the back seat of an unmarked police vehicle through the windshield.

Monterrosa was outside a Walgreens where there had been a looting in the wake of George Floyd's killing.

At the time, police said Monterrosa had been running towards a car but suddenly stopped taking a kneeling position and that as he raised his hands he revealed something in his sweatshirt pocket.

Wednesday marks one year since a Vallejo police officer shot and killed 22-year-old Sean Monterrosa.

It turned out to be a hammer. According to the AG's Office, there was insufficient evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the officer did not act in self-defense or in defense of his partner officers.

"It is extremely disappointing that they decided not to move forward with criminal charges. We believe that there is more than sufficient evidence not only in our civil case that runs along parallel lines but enough evidence to bring criminal charges against Jarrett Tonn. We're looking forward to a review at the federal level," said Lee Merritt, attorney for the Monterrosa family.

Vallejo police released body camera video from the June 2 fatal shooting of Sean Monterrosa Wednesday. Officers shot and killed Monterrosa through the windshield of a patrol car following a night of looting.

The AG's Office also found that there was insufficient evidence to bring charges for the destruction of evidence in this case, the vehicle's damaged windshield which was discarded.

By text Tuesday afternoon, Michelle Monterrosa told ABC7 News I-Team reporter Melanie Woodrow she was disappointed, but won't stop fighting.

