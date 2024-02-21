The test is meant to be an indication, not a diagnosis of menopause, according to Clearblue

New over-the-counter menopause test aims to help women identify stages of hormone changes

Menopause is having a moment and the added buzz includes a new product introduced to the public.

Clearblue has come out with a new test for menopause, which is one of the biggest changes a woman will go through in their life.

It's an over-the-counter test, plus an app.

Clearblue Menopause Stage Indicator test works a lot like a pregnancy test, except you have five sticks. Plus, you enter the results into an app.

The results are indicative of your current hormone levels. You're also prompted to log any menopause symptoms, which helps the app estimate the stage of menopause you are in.

However, when ABC News' Becky Worley went to see her doctor, Risa Kagan of Sutter Health in Northern California, she is not so sure about the need for a test like this.

"Lab tests are not that helpful. I'll be honest with you because things are fluctuating," said Dr. Kagan, who is a menopause expert.

The company says the test is meant to be an indication, not a diagnosis of menopause. The also said only a doctor can confirm what stage of menopause you are in, adding that because this is a hormonal test, this is not for women on hormonal birth control or who have any condition that affects their natural hormone levels.

Worley is sharing her experience as Dr. Kagan's team takes a complete history of her, with a focus on the symptoms she is experiencing.

"The hallmark of menopause is hot flashes," Dr. Kagan said. "We're really trying to educate women about how important it is to treat those hot flashes."

Worley admits she has been experiencing hot flashes, even while doing a story for ABC News.

"The symptoms came on like a freight train. I got hot flashes, my sleep went absolutely haywire," she said.

Dr. Kagan says the hot flashes, sleep disruption and brain fog are all the perimenopause signs she needs. She says your cycle history can tell you a lot, too.