Cisco Security Team will be at World Wide Women Girls' Festival with tech and coding workshops

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- November 9 is Girls' Festival, which is a day full of learning, possibilities, and fun.Negisa Taymourian, product marketing manager for Cisco, spoke with ABC7's Kristen Sze and Kumasi Aaron about Cisco's workshops and why it means so much to them to take part in this special event.ABC7 News is a proud sponsor of World Wide Women Girls' Festival. You can get tickets here