As part of ABC7's Building A Better Bay Area we discuss affordable housing and finding homes for everyone

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Tenderloin Neighborhood Development Corp is a nonprofit that helps people focus on living a meaningful life by building deeply affordable homes and supportive communities in San Francisco. ABC7 is committed to Building A Better Bay Area so we speak with Katie Lamont, director of housing development for TNDC, about the housing crisis and how TNDC is finding solutions.

