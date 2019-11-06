SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- ABC7 is a proud sponsor of Girls' Festival, which is happening November 9 in San Francisco, where thousands of girls come together to learn, teach and inspire. Roxanne Christophe, founder and CEO of Girls Crushing It, speaks with Kristen Sze about their participation in Girls' Fest.
Watch ABC7's "Midday Live" every weekday at 11 a.m., right after "The View." You can also stream it live or watch it on the ABC7 News App.
See more on Girls' Festival here.
Girls Crushing It founder speaks to ABC7 about Girls' Festival
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News