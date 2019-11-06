Community & Events

Girls Crushing It founder speaks to ABC7 about Girls' Festival

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- ABC7 is a proud sponsor of Girls' Festival, which is happening November 9 in San Francisco, where thousands of girls come together to learn, teach and inspire. Roxanne Christophe, founder and CEO of Girls Crushing It, speaks with Kristen Sze about their participation in Girls' Fest.

See more on Girls' Festival here.
