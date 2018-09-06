HOODLINE

Hoodline Weekend Fun: Sound Summit, Ghirardelli Chocolate Festival

Three major festivals, with three majorly different themes, means there's something for everyone this weekend. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Three major festivals, with three majorly different themes, means there's something for everyone this weekend. Here's what's happening in the Bay Area this weekend, from our friends at Hoodline.

Sound Summit 2018

It's all about Mount Tam this Saturday at Sound Summit 2018.

Bring your good vibes to Mountain Theater at Mount Tamalpais State Park in Mill Valley from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The historic stone amphitheater provides incredible views of San Francisco Bay and beyond - and this year's lineup includes Herbie Hancock, Grace Potter, Bob Weir, and Nikki Lane.

Concertgoers will honor the mountain, its legacy, and many gifts, and proceeds benefit Mount Tamalpais State Park.

For more information about Sound Summit 2018, visit this page.

Mountain View Art & Wine Festival

Mountain View Art and Wine Festival is back for its 47th year this Saturday and Sunday.

It's Mountain View's signature event and over 200,000 people are expected to line Castro Street.

This celebration will feature over 500 professional artists and craftmakers, live music, the Pigskin Party Lounge, a Kids' Park, and of course fabulous food and drink.

Admission is free and the festival runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

For tickets, visit this page.

Ghirardelli Chocolate Festival

Chocolate lovers, this one's for you...The 23rd Annual Ghirardelli Chocolate Festival at Ghirardelli Square.

You can attend Chocolate School, check out live culinary demonstrations, or hang out in the Ghirardelli Chocolate Lounge.

But we know the real reason you'll be there -- the wide variety of chocolate delicacies. There will be plenty to choose from.

It's Saturday and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. and proceeds will benefit Project Open Hand.

For more information, visit this page.
