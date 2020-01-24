Popular bakery chain 'Insomnia Cookies' opening first San Francisco location

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- New York's famed bakery chain 'Insomnia Cookies' is opening its first San Francisco location.
Hoodline is reporting that the popular cookie shop is opening a store on 362 Kearny St. in San Francisco's Financial District.
The chain was first opened in Philadelphia and quickly gained attention for late night warm baked goods delivery, until 3 a.m. in the morning. Each store stocks a variety of flavors, and even accompanies cookie's best friends like milk and ice cream.
Insomnia Cookies has locations throughout California, including Sacramento, San Diego and Los Angeles. The San Francisco location will be the chain's first location in the Bay Area.
Many of its stores in California are located near college campuses where students are studying late.
Insomnia Cookies has not announced the opening date for the location.
