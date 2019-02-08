New deli Noonie's Place opens its doors in Vallejo

There's a brand-new deli in town. Located at 301 Georgia St., Suite 107 , the new arrival is called Noonie's Place.
With a bakery and deli, Noonie's Place serves breakfast and lunch. Start your morning with a bowl of yogurt or oatmeal, as well as a breakfast sandwich, french toast or a Belgian waffle. In the afternoon, the menu switches to salads, soups, sandwiches and burgers. The beverages include coffee, tea, and juices.
The new deli has proven popular thus far, with a five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp.
Jamese B., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Jan. 26, wrote, "Upon entering, I couldn't help but to gravitate towards the large display case of beautiful cakes, pies and other treats. I ordered the Grits and Bits. I cannot stress enough how delicious this dish was."
And Step W. wrote, "Let me start by saying this place is owned by two of the nicest people that I have met in Vallejo, and, to put the icing on the cake, their food is delicious."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Noonie's Place is open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
