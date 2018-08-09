Hoodline Weekend Preview: Festival Fun

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Summer might feel like it's quickly slipping away, but there's still time squeeze in some festival fun this weekend.
Outside Lands
It's time again for one of the biggest music and arts festivals of the year, Outside Lands at Golden Gate Park. The 11th annual event is Friday, Saturday, and Sunday featuring dozens of bands including headliners The Weekend, Florence and The Machine, and Miss Janet Jackson. Gourmet food will be offered, along with beer and wine, and there's even a special area dedicated to cheese. Parking is extremely limited, so a shuttle or mass transit is advised.
Pistahan Parade and Festival
The country's largest celebration of Filipino culture is this weekend in San Francisco. The Pistahan Parade and Festival, now in it's 25th year, begins Saturday at 11 a.m. with the parade down Market Street. Then head to Yerba Buena Gardens for live entertainment, cultural exhibits, delicious Filipino cuisine, and family fun. Admission is free and the festival runs Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
19th Annual Laurel Street Fair
In the East Bay, it's a celebration of Oakland's diversity at the 19th Annual Laurel Street Fair. Enjoy several blocks of locally made crafts and accessories, visual and performance artists, a children's carnival, and don't forget the food. A large variety of local chefs and pop-up kitchens will be serving up tasty treats. It's free to attend and runs Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on MacArthur Blvd between 35th and 38th.
