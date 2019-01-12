OFFICER NATALIE CORONA

Hundreds of people attend vigil for slain rookie Davis Officer Natalie Corona

EMBED </>More Videos

Hundreds of people gathered to honor the rookie officer, 22-year-old Natalie Corona, who police say was murdered in an ambush attack. (@JobinaFortson/Twitter)

Jobina Fortson and Julianne Herrera
DAVIS, Calif. (KGO) --
Hundreds of people gathered in Central Park Saturday night to honor rookie Davis Police Officer Natalie Corona.

The 22-year-old was murdered Thursday in an ambush attack, according to police.

RELATED: New details emerge of Davis Police Officer's ambush murder

Tonight, people signed poster boards and cards to give to Officer Corona's family and Davis PD at a vigil organized by community members.

Several people took the stage and shared their memories, including Officer Corona's former basketball coach.

"Not enough nice things could be said about her," he told the crowd.

RELATED: Police release strange letter from deceased man accused of killing Davis Officer Natalie Corona

Officer Corona has been called a "rising star," among other compliments by her colleagues.

ABC7 News was at the vigil this evening:

Take a look at the latest stories and videos about fallen Officer Natalie Corona.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsofficer involved shootingofficer killedfatal shootingofficer-involved shootingdeadly shootingpolice shootingOfficer Natalie Coronavigilmemorialpolice officer injuredDavis
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
OFFICER NATALIE CORONA
Police release letter from deceased man accused of killing Davis officer
Suspect in death of Davis Police Officer Natalie Corona identified
Recruits that graduated with Davis cop killed in ambush remember her as determined
Rookie Davis cop following in dad's footsteps shot at crash scene
More Officer Natalie Corona
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Ficus tree safety concerns top Hayes Valley meeting agenda
SF Main Library hours extended for first time in 22 years
Cold winds greeted San Francisco New Year's revelers
East Bay rings in the New Year with a variety of events and fundraisers
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Police release letter from deceased man accused of killing Davis officer
Suspect in death of Davis Police Officer Natalie Corona identified
Obama housing chief Julián Castro launches 2020 campaign
Illinois refuses permit for concert to be hosted by R. Kelly
Police say Utah teen crashed car during 'Bird Box Challenge'
VIDEO: Lions' casual stroll causes major traffic jam
Curry scores his way into 3rd place for career 3-pointers
Accuweather Forecast: Cold and dry
Show More
Landscaper asks customer to bury dead pet, instead buries 1-year-old daughter
911 audio shows panic after woman in coma gave birth
Novato standoff ends peacefully after police say man was threatening people
Recruits that graduated with Davis cop killed in ambush remember her as determined
Warning for pet owners who use dog walking apps after dog walker arrested for animal cruelty
More News