The 22-year-old was murdered Thursday in an ambush attack, according to police.
Tonight, people signed poster boards and cards to give to Officer Corona's family and Davis PD at a vigil organized by community members.
Several people took the stage and shared their memories, including Officer Corona's former basketball coach.
"Not enough nice things could be said about her," he told the crowd.
Officer Corona has been called a "rising star," among other compliments by her colleagues.
ABC7 News was at the vigil this evening:
Here’s a look at the setup in Central Park in #Davis for the vigil to honor Officer Natalie Corona. The rookie was ambushed while on a traffic call and killed this week. @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/HrMCWmJ68j— Jobina Fortson (@JobinaFortson) January 13, 2019
People are signing poster boards and cards to give to Officer Corona’s family and Davis PD @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/dTTdO4GUqS— Jobina Fortson (@JobinaFortson) January 13, 2019
Officer Corona’s former basketball coach is on stage choking up now, he said, “not enough nice things could be said about her” @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/KxRJmH23Ex— Jobina Fortson (@JobinaFortson) January 13, 2019
Tonight’s vigil organizer tells me they are expecting well over 1,000 people tonight. The crowd is quickly growing @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/SyvuqdIxOK— Jobina Fortson (@JobinaFortson) January 13, 2019
Officer Natalie Corona’s friends from the police academy have taken the stage...there are lots of tears, but they are trying to tell funny stories about Ofc. Corona @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/QCxncFtFBR— Jobina Fortson (@JobinaFortson) January 13, 2019
