Labor Day: Which Bay Area beaches are open and closed?

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Bay Area residents may have to find other places to cool off this Labor Day weekend as several counties and cities announced they are closing beaches in an effort to prevent spikes in COVID-19 cases.

But not everything is closed and, in fact, there are many beaches still open across the Bay Area, but it can be a little complicated to make sense of it all.

ABC7 News talked to county officials across the Bay Area to find out what's open and closed this weekend.

If you have plans to head there, be sure to wear your mask and practice good social distancing.

Alameda & Contra Costa Counties



  • All East Bay Region Parks: OPEN


Marin County



  • Point Reyes National Seashore: CLOSED - The park and its beaches, which are closed because of the nearby Woodward Fire.

  • Kirby Cove Day Use Area: CLOSED

  • Muir Beach fire pits: CLOSED - Fires are not permitted outside fire pits.

  • Marin Headlands Visitor Center: CLOSED

  • Nike Missile Site: CLOSED

  • Point Bonita Lighthouse: CLOSED

  • Battery Townsley interior: CLOSED - No ranger/volunteer led tours are occurring. Visit virtually via tour or photo gallery
.

RELATED: Peninsula cities split on whether to close beaches Labor Day weekend amid COVID-19

Monterey County



  • Monterey Bay: CLOSED - Beaches are closed Friday, Sept. 4 through Monday, Sept. 7 in Monterey and Pacific Grove

  • Carmel: CLOSED - Beaches are closed Friday, Sept. 4 through Monday, Sept. 7.

  • Pebble Beach: CLOSED - 17-Mile Drive and all beaches closed through Monday, Sept. 7

  • Big Sur: CLOSED - Many parts of the park closed due to the Dolan Ridge wildfire


Napa County



  • Lake Berryessa: CLOSED - The Napa County Sheriff announced the closure Friday on Twitter. This includes all day use areas, boat launching, and concession operated sites.


San Francisco County



  • Beaches: OPEN - The beaches are open, however, the following things are CLOSED: all picnic areas, Ocean Beach fire pits (fires not permitted outside pits)

  • Golden Gate Bridge Welcome Center: CLOSED

  • Presidio Visitor Center: CLOSED

  • Lands End Lookout Visitor Center: CLOSED

  • Cliff House and Land End Lookout Cafe: CLOSED - Temporarily effective July 20, 2020.


San Mateo County



  • Pacifica Beaches: CLOSED - Beaches and parking lots will be closed through Tuesday, Sept. 8. But hiking trails and the Pacifica Pier will remain open.

  • Half Moon Bay Beaches: OPEN

  • Montara Beaches: OPEN

  • Pescadero Beaches: OPEN


RELATED: Coronavirus in California: Map shows which counties can, can't reopen under Newsom's new 4-tier system

Santa Cruz County



  • Beaches: CLOSED - Beaches are closed Saturday-Monday, except for a four-hour window from 4-8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Visitors will still be able to walk across the sand to get in the water, but lying and walking on the beach will not be permitted.


Sonoma County



  • All Beaches: OPEN - However, barbecues and picnic areas can be used by an individual or a household group only. Group facilities are closed. Park entrances will close when day-use parking fills. Plan to arrive by mid-morning or in late afternoon for the best chance of finding parking.

  • Russian River Beaches: OPEN - However, large gatherings are not allowed and charter bus access, including drop off/pick up, is not allowed. Beaches are experiencing high numbers of weekend visitors. Park entrances close when lots fill, so plan to arrive by mid-morning for the best chance of securing parking. Neighborhood parking is not advised, and parking regulations are strictly enforced.
