Community & Events

Hero lifeguard takes off prosthetic leg to save driver's life as car sinks in New Jersey

By Naveen Dhaliwal
BAYONNE, New Jersey -- A good Samaritan in North Jersey jumped into action when he saw a car sinking in the Newark Bay with the driver trapped inside.

Bayonne resident Helena Bilodeau saw it all unfold on Tuesday afternoon.

"The car is way out in the water, with the man out the window. He is yelling something and the car is going down," said Bilodeau.

As the crowd grew and commotion got louder, it caught the ear of Anthony Capuano.

"I saw people running and we did the same," Capuano said.

Anthony Capuano, a lifeguard and swim instructor, saw the SUV quickly sinking just yards from the shore.

Capuano, 29, was in an accident more than a decade ago and has a prosthetic leg, but he didn't think twice about jumping in the water.

"I hopped over the fence and when I got onto the rocks I took off my leg and I crab walked over the rocks," Capuano said.

Capuano beelined toward the 68-year-old victim and helped to keep him calm.

"He was like 'I can't swim, I can't swim.' I said, 'It's OK, I'm a lifeguard,'" Capuano said.

Capuano helped pull the victim to safety and onto dry land.

His response was humbling, but his actions got big props from Bayonne Mayor Jimmy Davis on Wednesday.

"Anthony's instincts and professionalism just took over, he jumped in, didn't think about his own safety," Davis said.

After an investigation, authorities said the driver was pulling over to answer a call and attempted to park, but he lost control of the vehicle. Police said he simultaneously had his foot on both the brake and accelerator pedals which caused him to accelerate the vehicle into the bay.

Police said the 68-year-old driver is recovering and is expected to be OK.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsnew jerseywater rescuerescuegood samaritanu.s. & worldlifeguarddriver
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 Q&A: Pfizer answers questions about vaccine
Doctors call for vigilance as COVID-19 numbers spike
Task force recommends Fremont schools be police-free
SF Opera's upcoming costume sale supports out-of-work employees
AZ 2020 presidential election: Biden projected winner
1st Black, Asian woman elected VP: Watch Kamala Harris' journey
SJ starts 'Cash for Trash' incentive program for homeless
Show More
Oakland crime spikes amid pandemic; worst homicide rate in 7 years
Fiery gas leak prompts evacuations in SF
11 counties move backward on CA reopening map
East Bay residents tackling trash problem
Why your password is the key to online security
More TOP STORIES News