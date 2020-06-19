LIVE: Rally underway at Port of Oakland commemorating Juneteenth

Juneteenth is the oldest known celebration commemorating the ending of slavery in the United States. Several events will take place through the Bay Area starting today to mark the date.
Join us here at noon PT for a Q&A with ABC7 News Anchor Jobina Fortson and National Geographic reporter Rachel Jones about Juneteenth.
PETALUMA, CA DEFEND BLACK LIVES EVENT
Starts On
Friday, Jun 19 1:00pm
Washington and Petaluma Blvd., 208 Petaluma Blvd., Petaluma, CA
VALLEJO, CA DEFEND BLACK LIVES EVENT
Starts On
Friday, Jun 19 4:00pm
Waterfront Parking next to Ferry Terminal, Georgia street, Vallejo, CA
FAIRFAX, CA DEFEND BLACK LIVES EVENT
Starts On
Friday, Jun 19 2:00pm
Fairfax Station, 4 Bolinas Avenue, Fairfax, CA
SAN FRANCISCO, CA DEFEND BLACK LIVES EVENT
Starts On
Saturday, Jun 20 11:00am
Share the Square Art Action Day - Portsmouth Square, 733 Kearny Street, San Francisco, CA
SAN FRANCISCO, CA DEFEND BLACK LIVES EVENT
Starts On
Friday, Jun 19 12:00pm
Front of San Francisco Ferry Building, 1 Ferry Building, San Francisco, CA 94111, San Francisco, CA
SAN FRANCISCO, CA DEFEND BLACK LIVES EVENT
Starts On
Friday, Jun 19 12:30pm
Curbside, 3rd street and Palou street, San Francisco, CA
SAN FRANCISCO, CA DEFEND BLACK LIVES EVENT
Starts On
Friday, Jun 19 1:00pm
City Hall, 1 Dr Carlton B Goodlett Pl, San Francisco, CA
HALF MOON BAY, CA DEFEND BLACK LIVES EVENT
Starts On
Friday, Jun 19 12:00pm
Outside, Main & San Mateo Road, Half Moon Bay, CA
PALO ALTO, CA DEFEND BLACK LIVES EVENT
Starts On
Friday, Jun 19 5:00pm
King Plaza, City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave, Palo Alto, CA
SANTA CLARA, CA DEFEND BLACK LIVES EVENT
Starts On
Friday, Jun 19 3:00pm
Santa Clara University to San Jose State Universitu, 2605 The Alameda Ave, Santa Clara, CA
SAN JOSE, CA DEFEND BLACK LIVES EVENT
Starts On
Friday, Jun 19 1:00pm
San Jose City Hall, 200 E Santa Clara Street, San Jose, CA
SANTA CRUZ, CA DEFEND BLACK LIVES EVENT
Starts On
Friday, Jun 19 5:45pm
Louden Nelson Center, 301 Center St, Santa Cruz, CA
DUBLIN, CA DEFEND BLACK LIVES EVENT
Starts On
Saturday, Jun 20 6:00am
Santa Rita Jail, 5325 Broder Blvd, Dublin, CA
BERKELEY, CA DEFEND BLACK LIVES EVENT
Starts On
Friday, Jun 19 5:00pm
UC Berkeley Campus -'crescent', University Ave. and Oxford St., Berkeley, CA
BERKELEY, CA DEFEND BLACK LIVES EVENT
Starts On
Saturday, Jun 20 4:30pm
Ohlone Greenway (below the elevated BART tracks in North Berkeley), Gilman at Curtis, Berkeley, CA
OAKLAND, CA DEFEND BLACK LIVES EVENT
Starts On
Friday, Jun 19 10:00am
SSA Terminal, Port of Oakland/ Oscar Grant Plaza, 1717 Middle Harbor Rd, Oakland, CA
OAKLAND, CA DEFEND BLACK LIVES EVENT
Starts On
Saturday, Jun 20 4:00pm
Pill Hill (Grocery Outlet parking lot), 2900 Broadway, Oakland, CA
OAKLAND, CA DEFEND BLACK LIVES EVENT
Starts On
Friday, Jun 19 11:00am
Lake Merritt, Lakeshore Ave (adjacent to Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church), Oakland, CA
OAKLAND, CA DEFEND BLACK LIVES EVENT
Starts On
Friday, Jun 19 5:00pm
Park Blvd. Oakland Vigil, Between 580 & 13 Freeways, Oakland, CA
OAKLAND, CA DEFEND BLACK LIVES EVENT
Starts On
Friday, Jun 19 4:30pm
BLM vigil, High Street @ Redding, Oakland, CA
