Actor and San Francisco native Danny Glover honored on Juneteenth by local union

On Juneteenth, actor and San Francisco native Danny Glover was honored by ILWU Local 10 for his dedication to social justice causes.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A San Francisco native, Danny Glover is an actor and a film director, as well as a political activist. On Monday, ILWU Local 10 honored Glover. Union leaders say Glover is a humanitarian and has been a part of a lot of social justice actions.

Glover has been active since 1968 when he was a student at San Francisco State University, and also worked as a casual on the waterfront during the strike. Former ILWU Local 10 Board member and retired longshoreman, Clarence Thomas said Glover has been a part of many rank and file struggles.

In the past, ILWU Local 10 has also named Angela Davis and Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. as honorary members.

