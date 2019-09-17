Community & Events

Local officials, reporters spend day being 'firefighters' on Treasure Island

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Members of the San Francisco Fire Department shared some of the rigors of their job with elected officials and local reporters.

At their expansive training facility on Treasure Island, members of the International Association of firefighters local 798 helped participants into full protective suits - called turnouts - along with helmets and boots.

They were then treated like firefighters in training, sent into blinding smoke rooms, using the jaws of life in a drill simulating the rescue of people trapped following an automobile accident.

I took part in a drill using dogs to find firefighters pretending to be trapped in a collapsed building.

The union admits the event was also designed to lobby local officials about updating city firefighting equipment and to protest the planned closure of the Treasure Island Training Complex in 2024, without a planned replacement on the drawing board.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventstreasure islandsan franciscofire departmentsfirefighters
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Protest balloons fly high as Trump visits Bay Area for 1st time during presidency
Legendary ABC News journalist Cokie Roberts dies at 75
Bank customer felt like a suspect after fraud alert
Warriors reveal new jersey designs
1-day strike impacts East Bay mental health patients
Chipotle adds new protein to menu for the first time in a year
Cannabis manufacturing plant coming to East Bay suburb
Show More
Alex Trebek suffers cancer setback, will undergo more chemo
HUD Secretary Ben Carson greeted by protests during SF visit
Santa Rosa father suspected of killing infant child dies in hospital
Disney Bedtime Hotline is back to lull your kids to sleep with a story
'Storm Area 51' event attendees face extreme temps, wild animals
More TOP STORIES News