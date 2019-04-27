Community & Events

Peruvian tall sailing ship open for tours in San Francisco

By and Juan Carlos Guerrero
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- There is a special treat for sailing fans in San Francisco -- a Peruvian tall ship is docked on the waterfront and will be open for tours this Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The ship is docked behind the Exploratorium at Pier 15.

The ship is a training vessel for cadets in the Peruvian Navy. It is also a cultural ambassador as it showcases Peruvian food and crafts.



There is a strong connection between Peru and the Bay Area. Bodega Bay is named after navigator Juan Francisco de la Bodega y Quadra, who was one of the first explorers of Northern California. The ship has an exhibit on his excursions.

ABC7 News Anchor Ama Daetz went to check it out.

