Peruvian tall sailing ship open for tours in San Francisco

Good or bad idea? 🤣🤣 Did you know the Peruvian Naval tall ship “Union” is visiting SF? You can check it out for FREE this Sat/Sun from 11am to 6pm. Head to Pier 15-17. pic.twitter.com/78GtD147KD — Ama Daetz (@AmaABC7) April 27, 2019

Peruvian Navy Tall Ship "Union" arrived to Pier 17 earlier today for its first visit to the Port of San Francisco.

Llego al Puerto de San Francisco el buque-escuela peruano "Union," considerado uno de los más grandes y modernos del mundo.@pcmperu#peru #navy #tallship pic.twitter.com/Hw4HCydKi2 — ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) April 26, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- There is a special treat for sailing fans in San Francisco -- a Peruvian tall ship is docked on the waterfront and will be open for tours this Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The ship is docked behind the Exploratorium at Pier 15.The ship is a training vessel for cadets in the Peruvian Navy. It is also a cultural ambassador as it showcases Peruvian food and crafts.There is a strong connection between Peru and the Bay Area. Bodega Bay is named after navigator Juan Francisco de la Bodega y Quadra, who was one of the first explorers of Northern California. The ship has an exhibit on his excursions.ABC7 News Anchor Ama Daetz went to check it out.