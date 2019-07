EAST PALO ALTO (KGO) -- RV dwellers kicked off city streets now have a safe place to park overnight in East Palo Alto.The city's mayor, Lisa Gauthier, was on hand to mark the start of the RV Safe Lot Parking Program.The parking lot has portable showers, restrooms, and laundry facilities.The lot is on Bay Road.It is paid for by the City and also partially funded by Project WeHope, a non-profit organization.