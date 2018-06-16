COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Sen. Cruz, Jimmy Kimmel to face off in Houston basketball match-up

Jimmy Kimmel tells ABC13's Courtney Fischer, "If I lose, I'm not going home" (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON --
The trash talk continues. Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel is poking fun at his opponent Senator Ted Cruz ahead of Saturday's basketball match-up.

The two will face off in a one-on-one game at Texas Southern University.

The production trucks and national media are setting up in preparation for the game.

Senator Ted Cruz and Jimmy Kimmel are hours from hitting the court.



Kimmel is now in town and Cruz has been in Houston since Friday.

He spent the day warming up for the big game.



The game has been affectionately named The Blobfish Classic. It starts Saturday at 5 p.m.

Kimmel and Cruz have pledged $5,000 of their own money to Houston charities. Kimmel is playing for Texas Children's Hospital and Cruz is playing for Generation One, a Houston education charity.

RELATED: Jimmy Kimmel, Sean Hannity spar over Melania Trump joke, ratings, Harvey Weinstein

Saturday's not all fun and games though. Kimmel says he'll be asking Cruz tough policy questions on the court during the game.

The game is free to the public but if you don't have a ticket you're likely not getting in. Tickets sold out quickly.

For lucky ticket holders: It is $5 to park on campus and the West garage is open. The East garage is open, too. There will be shuttles bringing people to the arena.
More News