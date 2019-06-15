Mayor Breed, House Speaker Pelosi attend Invincible Women's Summit in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco Mayor London Breed took part in her own women's summit intended to help women find more opportunities and support in the workforce on Friday.House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was the main event. She spoke about her recent confrontations with President Trump.One could say that Breed is on top of her game, winning the admiration of those attending the Invincible Women's Summit at the Moscone Center."Today is about exposure to opportunity, mentorship, support, networking and encouragement, and I don't think you can ever have too much of that," explained Breed.Other speakers included a group of women who work for the National Basketball Association and the Golden State Warriors, a male-dominated business."Men have had role models from the minute they're born. We're just now coming of age for women to see these senior executives and say 'I can do that,'" said Jennifer Azzi of the NBA Academies Women Programs."Don't let anyone diminish who you are and what you bring to the table -- and they'll try to do that," Pelosi told women at the summit.Pelosi spoke of her introduction to politics and her now frequent confrontations with President Trump."He's the President of the United States. I respect the office that he holds. I think I respect it more than he respects it, but anyway I respect the office that he holds. We have to try to find common ground," Pelosi added.But even Speaker Pelosi admits finding that common ground with a divided government may be the hardest achievement of her political career.