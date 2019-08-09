String of mass shootings prompts tightened security at Outside Lands

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Outside Lands Festival begins Friday in San Francisco and a robust security plan will be in place.San Francisco Police Chief William Scott said, "We're going to be vigilant and make sure we keep this event as safe as possible."A promise San Francisco's top leaders intend to keep during the Outside Lands Festival, which takes place this weekend at Golden Gate Park.There will be 210,00 people attending the event and security will be at its highest.San Francisco Mayor London Breed said, "We stand prepared with a security plan to address what we know are fears that some of the people who attend this concert might have."Officers will be everywhere, many in tactical gear, and there will be more barricades.Chief Scott went on to say, "Perimeter security is important, we have not only a robust police department deployment but private security will be working with us."In past years at Outside Lands, people easily jumped the single fence to illegally gain entry. This year, double fencing will go up.Festival-goers and nearby residents alike are happy with the added security.Neighbor Tomas Salais said, "I'm glad to see it. We need it at every concert in the United States."Festival attendee Thomas Murphy said, "if it means five to ten extra minutes of taking watches off, going through detectors, it's fine with me."Something many attendees, like Will Scherer, are also glad to see-- a space for cannabis sales and use. It'll be called Grass Lands.Scherer said, "I think it's cool for the community to be able to support that and let people have that at a festival."