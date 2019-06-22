Comedians descend on San Francisco for third annual Clusterfest

The three-day comedy and music festival is indoors and outdoors, at Civic Center Plaza and Bill Graham Civic Auditorium.
Headliners include Amy Poehler, John Mulaney, and Patton Oswalt.
Festivalgoers can also immerse themselves in sets from television shows like "The Office" and "Seinfeld."
More details, including the full lineups, can be found here
Find someone who makes you feel like this. (📸: @prakopcyk) #Clusterfest #AmyPoehler #FredArmisen pic.twitter.com/b2upUpbqxj— Clusterfest (@clusterfest) June 22, 2019