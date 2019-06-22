Community & Events

Comedians descend on San Francisco for third annual Clusterfest

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Comedians have descended on San Francisco for the third annual Clusterfest.

The three-day comedy and music festival is indoors and outdoors, at Civic Center Plaza and Bill Graham Civic Auditorium.

RELATED: Bay Area events and festivals

Headliners include Amy Poehler, John Mulaney, and Patton Oswalt.

Festivalgoers can also immerse themselves in sets from television shows like "The Office" and "Seinfeld."

More details, including the full lineups, can be found here

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventssan franciscofestivalcomedycomedianeventsperforming artsfun stuffcivic center
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
More TOP STORIES News