WATCH: Firefighters battling massive industrial complex fire ripping through structures, buses in Compton

COMPTON, Calif. -- Firefighters are battling a massive fire in an industrial area of Compton.Compton Fire crews responded to the scene near Santa Fe and Banning avenues just after 4:30 a.m. Friday, officials said.The fire ripped through what appeared to be a bus yard. Several structures and buses were engulfed in flames, wooden pallets were scorched and thick plumes of smoke billowed into the sky.Firefighters from the Los Angeles County Fire Department were also on scene.The fire exploded in size around 6 a.m. AIR7 HD was over the scene as daylight illuminated the widespread damage. Fire crews surrounded the area as flames ripped through a handful of school buses and tour buses -- several of which appeared to be a total loss.Flames were also threatening what appeared to be a nearby home. It was unclear if the house was occupied at the time.No injuries were immediately reported.The cause of the fire was not immediately released.