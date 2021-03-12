Coyote linked to 5 separate attacks in Contra Costa County caught, euthanized

LAFAYETTE, Calif. (KGO) -- A coyote that attacked five people in the Moraga/Lafayette area of Contra Costa County was caught and euthanized, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife announced.This unusually aggressive coyote attacked a small child on Jul 9, an adult male on Dec 4, another adult male on Dec 15, another small child on Feb 16 and another adult male on Feb 19.All the attacks occurred within two miles of one another in a north to south Lafayette/Moraga corridor.On Thursday, evidence from CDFW's wildlife forensics lab matched the DNA of this coyote to samples taken from each of the five victims.U.C. Davis veterinary staff will conduct a rabies test. There is no current evidence to suggest the coyote is rabid but because of the severity of the disease it is standard operating procedure in an animal attack investigation such as this one.