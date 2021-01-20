When do COVID-19 vaccines 'kick-in' and what's safe to do after injection? Expert explains

Pfizer and Moderna, the only coronavirus vaccines with emergency use authorization right now, are both about 95% effective after two doses, which take place three to four weeks apart.
VACCINE TRACKER: How CA is doing, when you can get a coronavirus vaccine
"After you have the first dose, it's not party like a rock star," said UCSF epidemiologist, Dr. George Rutherford, who says for most immunity kicks in 7 to 10 days after the second injection.
So ten days after your second injection, what activities are safe?
"I think you can have people over for dinner who have also been vaccinated. I think you can visit your grandchildren. Children are very unlikely to be transmitters as far as we know," Dr. Rutherford said.
RELATED: CA has more than 3.2M doses of COVID-19 vaccine, but data shows only 40% have been used
"I think those are the sorts of things you can do. I would be hesitant to walk into a big crowd where you know large portions of people haven't been vaccinated yet, without a mask on," he said.
With so much virus circulating right now, Dr. Rutherford says mask wearing is still critical even if you're vaccinated.
"I'd wait until we really get a lot of people vaccinated before I stop wearing a mask when I go out," said Rutherford.
If you have a question or comment about the COVID-19 vaccine, submit via the form below or here. Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
