When do COVID-19 vaccines 'kick-in' and what's safe to do after injection? Expert explains

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Now that many people in our communities are getting vaccinated, we wanted to address some questions about immunity.Pfizer and Moderna, the only coronavirus vaccines with emergency use authorization right now, are both about 95% effective after two doses, which take place three to four weeks apart."After you have the first dose, it's not party like a rock star," said UCSF epidemiologist, Dr. George Rutherford, who says for most immunity kicks in 7 to 10 days after the second injection.So ten days after your second injection, what activities are safe?"I think you can have people over for dinner who have also been vaccinated. I think you can visit your grandchildren. Children are very unlikely to be transmitters as far as we know," Dr. Rutherford said."I think those are the sorts of things you can do. I would be hesitant to walk into a big crowd where you know large portions of people haven't been vaccinated yet, without a mask on," he said.With so much virus circulating right now, Dr. Rutherford says mask wearing is still critical even if you're vaccinated."I'd wait until we really get a lot of people vaccinated before I stop wearing a mask when I go out," said Rutherford.