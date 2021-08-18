Delta surge is 'clearly plateauing' in the Bay Area, UCSF doctors say

"So the light is at the end of the proverbial tunnel," said UCSF's Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, an infectious disease physician. "We've already had some silver linings."
California's silver lining
State data shows California's COVID-19 case rates are trending down, especially in the Bay Area.
"The Bay Area is sort of leading the way in terms of an early peak and starting to come down," said UCSF's Dept. of Medicine Chair, Dr. Bob Wachter. "I think we've clearly plateaued."
RELATED: What to know about Delta and other COVID-19 variants of concern
Wachter says the Delta surge over the past two months in San Francisco went from 10 cases per day up to 280 cases per day in June and now that's dropped to 220 cases per day. Similar trend with hospitalizations -- he added UCSF went from one hospitalized COVID patient in the beginning of June to 40 to 45 at the peak and that's dropped to 30 hospitalized patients as of Tuesday.
ABC7's data analysis found that trend across the Bay Area and California.
"It's still increasing but the rate of increase is getting smaller," said Dr. Chin-Hong. "Two weeks ago there was a 22 percent increase in new COVID cases, but this past week it was down to a 7 percent increase."
VIDEO: 'The pathogen decides': Doctor says pandemic will end eventually, but it's not up to us
Chin-Hong says the decline is our reward from indoor masking and people modifying their behavior.
"I think in two weeks we will start to actually be beyond the crest and start come down in cases," he said. "Hospitalizations will decline early to middle of September, since they lag."
COVID-19 booster shots
The FDA authorized COVID-19 booster shots for immunocompromised patients, but the agency is expected to announce this week anyone who received their vaccine more than eight months ago will be eligible for a booster shot, regardless of age. Dr. Wachter expects the announcement will happen within a few days but stressed the rollout won't be immediate.
RELATED: US to recommend COVID vaccine booster shots for all Americans at 8 months, sources say
"It will probably start in mid-September. It won't immediately be for everyone," said Wachter. "I think it's going to be a little bit of de ja vu with groups first, second, and third. But, this one will be a little bit of a different flavor because it will be what group you're in and when you got your vaccine."
Dr. Wachter says group one will likely be prioritized by healthcare workers and nursing home patients and staff.
"From there I'm guessing it will probably mirror what we saw in February, people who got the vaccine eight months ago or more who are over 60," Wachter said. "Where the J&J people stand I think is an open question."
Stephanie Sierra: "Can we expect the same side effects with the booster shot?"
Bob Wachter: "There's a fair amount of experience with it now from Israel and it appears the side effects profile is pretty similar to that of the first two doses. My guess is they'll be about the same or maybe a little bit better."
Wachter expects the COVID-19 booster distribution cycle will go much smoother than the initial rollout. He says if you're not in a priority group, say a healthy person under 60, boosters will likely be available by the fall or winter.
You can watch the full interview with Dr. Wachter below.
WATCH: Everything you need to know about COVID-19 booster shots
Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Map shows which counties can, can't reopen under reopening tiers
- Cheat sheet: What you can and can't do after being fully vaccinated
- How to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in every Bay Area county
- Map shows everywhere you can get a COVID-19 test in the Bay Area
- Interactive map shows what's closed and what's reopening in the San Francisco Bay Area
- Data tracker: Coronavirus cases, deaths, hospitalizations in every Bay Area county
- Third stimulus check calculator: See how much you could get
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during pandemic
- Get the latest updates on California EDD, stimulus checks, unemployment benefits
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic