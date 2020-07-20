San Mateo is last Bay Area county not on state's watch list, but could change this week

"We are lucky, but I don't think we'll be able to stay that long," said Ling Pan, owner of Revolution Hair Studio.
Revolution Hair Studio has been open for three weeks now. They've been doing everything in their power to help the county contain the COVID-19 spread and stay open.
"Disinfecting in between clients and we had to even make our time spot schedule for clients longer so we could have enough time," said Pan.
But that could change very soon. San Mateo County is projected to make the COVID-19 state watch list in the upcoming days.
"Our numbers are trending in the wrong direction make no mistake about it. We suspect that it'll be Tuesday of this week," said San Mateo County Supervisor David Canepa.
Health officials are tracking an increase of cases. As of Sunday night, countywide, there are a total of 4,465 COVID-19 cases and 114 deaths in San Mateo.
According to County Supervisor Canepa, this county was excelling. Based on the states criteria, their number of tests, hospitalizations, available ICU beds/ventilators were on mark, but what got them was a sudden increase of new cases last week.
"The threshold for all 58 counties in the state of California, 100. Anything over 100 for 100,000 cases that puts you on the watch list. Our number in that category is 121. Two days ago was 124. So we are trending downward," said Canepa.
Once on the state watch list, certain business sectors like houses of worship, gyms and nail/hair salons will be forced to close. For now, many are enjoying their short back to normal phase, until many businesses will have to close again.
"I had no idea. But I'm glad. I've been here for three weeks and now is back to running the streets," said Daly City Resident, Ronald Cabrera and added, "I'm going to milk it as much as I can."
"I had no idea. But I'm glad. I've been here for three weeks and now is back to running the streets," said Daly City Resident, Ronald Cabrera and added, "I'm going to milk it as much as I can."
