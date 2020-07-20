Coronavirus California

San Mateo is last Bay Area county not on state's watch list, but could change this week

By
SAN MATEO, Calif. (KGO) -- Houses of worship, gyms and nail & hair salons have been holding on by a hair in San Mateo County amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. In a matter of days, these sectors will most likely close again, according to a county official.

"We are lucky, but I don't think we'll be able to stay that long," said Ling Pan, owner of Revolution Hair Studio.

Revolution Hair Studio has been open for three weeks now. They've been doing everything in their power to help the county contain the COVID-19 spread and stay open.

"Disinfecting in between clients and we had to even make our time spot schedule for clients longer so we could have enough time," said Pan.

But that could change very soon. San Mateo County is projected to make the COVID-19 state watch list in the upcoming days.

"Our numbers are trending in the wrong direction make no mistake about it. We suspect that it'll be Tuesday of this week," said San Mateo County Supervisor David Canepa.

Health officials are tracking an increase of cases. As of Sunday night, countywide, there are a total of 4,465 COVID-19 cases and 114 deaths in San Mateo.

According to County Supervisor Canepa, this county was excelling. Based on the states criteria, their number of tests, hospitalizations, available ICU beds/ventilators were on mark, but what got them was a sudden increase of new cases last week.

"The threshold for all 58 counties in the state of California, 100. Anything over 100 for 100,000 cases that puts you on the watch list. Our number in that category is 121. Two days ago was 124. So we are trending downward," said Canepa.

Once on the state watch list, certain business sectors like houses of worship, gyms and nail/hair salons will be forced to close. For now, many are enjoying their short back to normal phase, until many businesses will have to close again.

"I had no idea. But I'm glad. I've been here for three weeks and now is back to running the streets," said Daly City Resident, Ronald Cabrera and added, "I'm going to milk it as much as I can."

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan mateodaly citycoronavirus californiabusinesssocietycoronaviruscovid 19 pandemicconsumer concernssan mateo county
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
SF indoor malls prepare to close again
Coronavirus updates: Community Foods Market in Oakland to close after employee tests positive for COVID-19
LA mayor says city reopened too quickly, new stay-at-home orders likely
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SF indoor malls prepare to close again
Coronavirus updates: Community Foods Market in Oakland to close after employee tests positive for COVID-19
Federal judge's son killed, husband injured in shooting at NJ home, sources say
BLM march draws counterprotest in Los Gatos, briefly shuts down Hwy 17
From nail salons to gyms: Here's what's open, closed in Bay Area
Woman arrested after allegedly stabbing, killing mother, Vallejo police say
FedEx driver says no to help fallen old man
Show More
LA mayor says city reopened too quickly, new stay-at-home orders likely
Golf legend Jack Nicklaus tested positive for coronavirus, antibodies, he says
Bay Area man flies to Idaho for 'faster' COVID-19 test
POLL: Biden has 15-point lead over Trump among registered voters
3 members of SoCal family die from COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News