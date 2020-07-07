Coronavirus: California state Capitol closes after Los Angeles County assemblywoman tests positive for COVID-19

In May 2019, Assemblywoman Autumn Burke called for passage of a measure to allow candidates running for office in California to use campaign donations to pay for childcare costs. AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- The California state Capitol in Sacramento will be closed until early next week after a lawmaker from Los Angeles County tested positive for COVID-19.On Monday afternoon, Assemblywoman Autumn Burke confirmed she and her daughter had tested positive for the coronavirus.Burke represents California's 62nd Assembly District, which includes parts of the Westside and South Bay in Los Angeles County.Autumn Burke is the daughter of former Los Angeles County Supervisor Yvonne Brathwaite Burke.The assemblywoman said she was notified that she was exposed to the virus on June 26, and was tested on July 4.Burke said she and her daughter have not experienced any symptoms.