Student Spotlight 2020: Honoring high school, college seniors

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- These months for high school and college seniors are usually filled with joyous occasions like academic and sports awards, prom planning, graduation ceremonies and grad night parties. Instead, students across the San Francisco Bay Area are missing out on these rites of passage, due to novel coronavirus.

That's why we've started Student Spotlight, to honor the Class of 2020. We'll share the stories of high school and college seniors around the region over the next several months.

If you want to honor someone, share the details via the form below and we may give them a shoutout on TV or online.

