Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Diamond Princess evacuees released from Travis Air Force Base

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KGO) -- Novel coronavirus evacuees from the Diamond Princess cruise ship have been released from quarantine at Travis Air Force Base.

Buses carrying the evacuees pulled out of the gates of the base Monday morning. They will be taken to San Francisco International Airport and Sacramento International Airport to fly home.

The people had been at the base for 14 days because of COVID-19. They were flown from Japan in February after hundreds of people on board the cruise ship were diagnosed with the virus.

CORONAVIRUS: What to know about COVID-19 in California, how it's affecting San Francisco Bay Area

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the people no longer pose a threat to the community.

Other evacuees, who came in close contact with someone who tested positive for coronavirus, will remain at Travis Air Force Base.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesstravis air force basefairfieldtravis air force baseoutbreakcoronavirusu.s. & worldvirus
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
How to throw a virtual party for Wednesday's historic launch
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
The NHL's coronavirus pause: What the playoff format means for all 31 teams, updates on testing, more
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Show More
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
New rules released for churches to resume in-person worship
More TOP STORIES News