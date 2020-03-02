Coronavirus: Diamond Princess evacuees released from Travis Air Force Base

Buses carrying the evacuees pulled out of the gates of the base Monday morning. They will be taken to San Francisco International Airport and Sacramento International Airport to fly home.
The people had been at the base for 14 days because of COVID-19. They were flown from Japan in February after hundreds of people on board the cruise ship were diagnosed with the virus.
CORONAVIRUS: What to know about COVID-19 in California, how it's affecting San Francisco Bay Area
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the people no longer pose a threat to the community.
Other evacuees, who came in close contact with someone who tested positive for coronavirus, will remain at Travis Air Force Base.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Coronavirus: Cancellations, suspensions and shortages related to the global virus outbreak
- Everything Americans need to know about coronavirus
- Coronavirus Prevention: How to properly wash your hands
- Busting COVID-19 coronavirus myths: Facts from the Centers for Disease Control
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions
- Coronavirus Outbreak: 7 questions answered
- Is the new COVID-19 virus more 'deadly' than flu? Not exactly
- Coronavirus outbreak: Health expert shares tips for preparedness, emergency supply list to stay healthy
- Coronavirus: SF artist creates realistic-looking custom respirator masks that unlocks iPhones
- Coronavirus outbreak: SF doctor explains how to protect yourself, stay healthy
- Coronavirus: SF State educator addresses xenophobia in the Bay Area
- SF Mayor London Breed explains declaring state of emergency over coronavirus