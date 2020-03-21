Coronavirus

Coronavirus Bay Area: Oakland neighborhood throws 'social distance' block party

By Lauren Martinez
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The Bay Area is ending a very long week and neighbors in one Oakland neighborhood decided to end it on a positive note- by throwing a social distance block party.

Kim Bardakian has lived in her Redwood Hills II neighborhood since 2006. She thought of the idea to throw a 'social distance Friday night happy hour.'

RELATED: Get the latest live updates on coronavirus crisis

"Open up your garage, sit in your driveway, bring a glass of wine, and connect with everyone but at minimum 6 feet apart," Bardakian said.

She said she emailed neighbors Thursday night of the plans and everyone got excited.

"There's no normalcy going on in the world and this is one bit of normalcy- seeing people we know- that we care about. We're excited just to get out, get some fresh air- some smiles hear the babies laugh and cry and the dogs bark- it feels good," Bardakian said.

Daniel and Tara Paleg brought their five-month-old son Weston in a stroller. Daniel came equipped with a beer and a six-foot paint stick.

"Everyone keeps pushing the six feet thing making sure 'you keep your six feet' so I'm like oh- I think we have something that would work," Daniel said.

Tara said this block party was a great idea.

"We needed I think to end this week of being so scared about what's going on," Tara Paleg said.

RELATED: California Gov. Newsom calls for statewide 'stay-at-home' order in response to COVID-19 outbreak

Even pet parents took precautions. Renee Lincoln wiped her six-month-old mastiff dog Leonard's head with dog wipes.

"They're like dog wipes so it's not poisonous to him but- just to wipe down. You know wash your hands- I guess wash your dogs," Lincoln said.

Fred and Coleen Patterson were enjoying the face-to-face interaction from afar.

"I think this is a great way to show that, we can still maintain friendships and relationships on face-to-face bases. Even through these difficult times," Patterson said.

Kim Bardakian said they plan to do this every Friday night (at least for the foreseeable future.) She hopes other neighborhoods can do this with coffee or other ways to connect at a safe distance.

Go here for the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessoaklandcdcillnesscoronavirus californiasocietycoronaviruspartyvirus
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
How to throw a virtual party for Wednesday's historic launch
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
The NHL's coronavirus pause: What the playoff format means for all 31 teams, updates on testing, more
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Show More
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
New rules released for churches to resume in-person worship
More TOP STORIES News