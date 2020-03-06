Coronavirus exposure: 30 employees at North Bay hospital under quarantine, union says

The workers are now under a 14 day quarantine.
CORONAVIRUS: Tracking latest developments of viral infection in US
In a statement, Sutter did not directly confirm the report, but did say: "Isolation protocols are initiated after careful risk stratification in close coordination with the county department of health."
On Thursday, Sonoma County announced that a second person who had taken a February cruise on the Grand Princess cruise ship has come down with the virus.
The two patients were both aboard the ship and traveled home to Sonoma County together on an airport shuttle with dozens of other travelers who may have been exposed.
"We are doing our best to contact all of them to let them know about the possible risk of exposure," said Sonoma County Spokeswoman Melissa Valle.
CORONAVIRUS: What to know about COVID-19 in California, how it's affecting San Francisco Bay Area
The good news is Friday is the 14th day since the shuttle trip. If no one develops symptoms by then they're probably in the clear.
Meantime, the county has partially opened its emergency ops center to handle new cases as they come in and is beefing up its 211 call center to handle coronavirus related questions.
The call center is in Ventura County but is administered by the United Way of the Wine Country.
"They will be able to answer very straight forward questions about where you should go if you're experiencing symptoms," said Executive Director Lisa Carreno.
Go here for the latest news, information and videos about the coronavirus.
