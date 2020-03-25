Coronavirus

Starbucks gives free coffee to first responders, health care workers battling COVID-19 pandemic

SEATTLE -- Starbucks is offering a pick-me-up to those on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting Wednesday, all police officers, firefighters, paramedics, doctors, nurses, hospital workers and medical researchers can grab a free tall coffee--hot or iced--from participating Starbucks nationwide.

RELATED: Restaurants, stores shuttering amid coronavirus outbreak

The Starbucks Foundation is also donating $500,000 to organizations delivering care packages and medical items to emergency rooms.

"I am inspired by our Starbucks store partners around the world who proudly wear the green apron and who are rising to the occasion. They demonstrate our resilience and our commitment to the communities we serve," Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson wrote in a letter to customers. "It is the responsibility of every business to care for its employees during this time of uncertainty, shared sacrifice, and common cause. I hope to see many business leaders across this country doing all they can to retain jobs, pay employees, continue benefits, and demonstrate compassion as they make critical decisions. Not every decision is a financial one."

The free coffee will be available until May 3.

RELATED: Trump hoping to see US economy reopened by Easter amid coronavirus outbreak

On March 20, Starbucks announced that it would close all of its cafes in the United States and Canada, limiting service to drive-thru and delivery only. In the same letter, officials said all U.S. employees will still be paid for the next 30 days, whether they chose to stay home or come into work.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhealthstarbuckscoronavirusfree stuffhealth careu.s. & worldcoffee
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
How to throw a virtual party for Wednesday's historic launch
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
The NHL's coronavirus pause: What the playoff format means for all 31 teams, updates on testing, more
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Show More
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
New rules released for churches to resume in-person worship
More TOP STORIES News