U-Haul is helping college students impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
The company is offering 30 days of free self-storage to students who have to leave campus during the outbreak.
Many colleges and universities, such as Duke, are temporarily suspended classes on campus and forcing students home. On-campus classes at Duke are suspended until further notice and spring break was extended by a week.
U-haul is also offering special rates for truck and trailer rentals.
U-Haul offers 30 days of free storage space to college students displaced by COVID-19
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More