covid-19 pandemic

COVID survivor returns to hospital to apologize for being unvaccinated: 'This virus is real'

EMBED <>More Videos

COVID survivor apologizes to hospital for being unvaccinated

SEATTLE, Washington -- After spending 28 days fighting for his life against COVID-19, an unvaccinated man returned to the hospital he was treated at to apologize to caregivers for not getting the vaccine.

Richard Soliz said he was skeptical and pointed to social media for being the reason he did not get a vaccine. He said he read about the side effects, claims of microchipping and questions about government approval.

Soliz said he didn't know anyone who had been sick with the virus, until he couldn't breathe.

"That's when I really knew I was in a bad situation, that's when I knew, 'Hey, this is COVID. Man. I contracted the virus,'" Soliz told KOMO.

For days, Soliz hung by a thread while he was on a ventilator. He is now out of the hospital and still recovering, but said he regrets not making the decision to get the vaccine.

After recovering, Soliz returned to the hospital he was treated at to apologize to the staff and shed some light on the situation.

"I just wanted to say thank you so much," he said to a nurse. "Please go get vaccinated, because this virus is real. Real enough to take someone's life, put you in the ICU."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesswashingtonhealthcoronaviruscovid 19 vaccineu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemicsciencecovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 PANDEMIC
Coronavirus pandemic: Timeline of major moments
Is it COVID, a cold or the flu? Here are a few easy ways to tell
Marin Co. lifts indoor mask mandate for businesses
Bonita Hamilton and the return of Broadway's 'The Lion King'
TOP STORIES
COVID vaccinations for children 5-11 get underway in South Bay
When Bay Area counties will start vaccinating kids ages 5 to 11
Banks tell customers they're responsible if they pay Zelle scammers
3 arrested in death of woman after NorCal Halloween party
Kids 5-11 roll up sleeves for COVID vaccine | LIVE
Ex-Raiders WR Ruggs was driving 156 mph before crash: Prosecutors
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Show More
Q&A: What to know about vaccines for kids aged 5-11
Ford unveils all-electric F-100 Eluminator concept truck
SFUSD proposes difficult budget cuts to avoid state takeover
Election Day 2021: Results from races in 5 Bay Area counties
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
More TOP STORIES News