Coronavirus California

Coronavirus CA: LA mayor warns of another shutdown as Newsom orders indoor restaurants, bars to close

By
LOS ANGELES -- Los Angeles' mayor said the city is on the verge of nearly shutting down again as California ordered the shutdown of all indoor restaurants, bars and movie theaters.

Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered several sectors to once again shut down Monday amid an increasingly concerning coronavirus surge.

CA CLOSURES: What Gov. Newsom's announcement means for every Bay Area county

California has more than 320,000 COVID-19 cases and more than 7,000 deaths.The death toll climbed by 23 since Sunday.

"This continues to be a deadly disease," Newsom emphasized Monday.

Bars, both indoor and outdoor, will be forced to close down statewide. Bars that offer sit-down meals outdoors will be allowed to continue operating under current guidelines. Restaurants are being told to cease indoor operations. Outdoor dining and takeout are still allowed.

All counties also have to close all indoor operations at wineries, tasting rooms, movie theaters, family entertainment centers, zoos, museums and cardrooms.

LATEST: Major reopening rollback ordered in CA in attempt to control rampant coronavirus spread

In counties on the state's watch list -- including Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties -- even more businesses are being required to close their doors. That includes gyms, hair salons, barbershops, other personal care services, indoor malls, offices in non-critical sectors, and places of worship.

"We've made this point on multiple occasions and that is why we're moving back into a modification mode of our original stay-at-home order," Newsom said.

WATCH LIST: Counties where COVID-19 is getting worse

As of Tuesday, 32 counties were on the state's monitoring list, which represents about 80% of the state's population.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti warned residents the city is on the cusp of reaching the red status on the city's color-coded system that describes Angelenos' risk of developing a coronavirus infection.

Reaching the red level means people would only be able to leave their homes for work or for essential tasks. It indicates there is a high risk and people should stay home at all times.

INTERACTIVE MAP: Here's what's open, closed in the San Francisco Bay Area

"We are on the border of going to red," Garcetti said during a briefing. "It is up to all of us to make sure that we don't."

The color-coded system is currently in the orange threat level, which signals people should stay home as much as possible.

Counties on the state's watch list, such as Los Angeles, were ordered Monday to close fitness centers, places of worship, offices in non-critical sectors, personal care services, hair salons, barbershops and indoor malls.
Businesses that can adapt to an outdoor setting and outdoor activities can still operate.

"Outdoor activities are as we've learned in this considered safer, including outdoor dining, which remains open," Garcetti said. "But if you do an outdoor activity, please do it either by yourself or with other members of your household."

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscalifornialos angelescoronavirus californiaeric garcetticoronavirusu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemicreopening california
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Here's how shelter in place can slow coronavirus spread
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
Salons to dinner parties: Experts rate the risk of 12 activities
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
LIVE: CA officials give COVID-19 testing update
Santa Clara County launches more COVID-19 testing sites
Everything allowed to open in CA (and what has to close)
Coronavirus updates: More than 1,000 new Bay Area cases
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: CA officials give COVID-19 testing update
From nail salons to gyms: Here's what's open, closed in Bay Area
Trump administration rescinds rule on foreign students
Everything allowed to open in CA (and what has to close)
Coronavirus updates: More than 1,000 new Bay Area cases
How Newsom's announcement affects the Bay Area
Squaw Valley considers name change
Show More
Santa Clara County launches more COVID-19 testing sites
Epstein's ex-girlfriend pleads not guilty to recruiting girls
Pub installs electric fence to enforce distance rules
Soldier from Chino killed, dismembered while on camping trip
US carries out 1st federal execution in 17 years
More TOP STORIES News