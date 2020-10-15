Travel

Expert talks holiday travel concerns, Hawaii's tourism restriction rules amid COVID-19 pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- For the first time since the start of the pandemic, Hawaii will allow tourists to enter the state and skip a mandatory quarantine starting Thursday, just ahead of the holidays.

It has become the timely focal point of a much larger debate on the risks of traveling this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

RELATED: United to launch COVID-19 testing program for SFO passengers traveling to Hawaii

On ABC7's daily program, "Getting Answers", ABC7 anchor Liz Kreutz spoke to Chris McGinnis, senior travel correspondent for SFGate.com, to get some answers on how Hawaii's special COVID-19 testing program will work for travelers.

McGinnis also touched on the developing holiday travel trends in the Bay Area, of course affected by the looming risks of the coronavirus, from the safety of flying to the potential hotspot destinations this year.

Click the video player above to watch their conversation, and join anchor Kristen Sze for ABC7's interactive "Getting Answers" newscast, weekdays at 3 p.m., with live updates about what's happening where you live.


App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.


Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelcaliforniasan franciscohawaiiholidayair traveltravelcoronavirus californiacoronavirusthanksgivingcoronavirus pandemictravel tipscovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Oakland airport to offer free COVID-19 testing
Finland deploys coronavirus-sniffing dogs at airport
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
MAP: PG&E knocks out power to thousands in Bay Area
Harris suspends travel after staffer tests COVID-19 positive
Live: Senate Judiciary sets Oct. 22 vote on Barrett's nomination
EDD bungles claim, leaving mom and son homeless
COVID-19 updates: SFO kicks off COVID-19 testing program for Hawaii
CA Supreme Court orders reexamination of Scott Peterson charges
Building a Better Bay Area: Back to School
Show More
AccuWeather forecast: Dangerous heat, critical fire conditions through Friday
Thanksgiving gatherings pose a high COVID risk, Fauci warns
Voting 2020 Q&A: Your questions get answered
Map shows wineries, landmarks destroyed in Glass Fire
Flex Alert issued for CA today
More TOP STORIES News