Expert talks holiday travel concerns, Hawaii's tourism restriction rules amid COVID-19 pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- For the first time since the start of the pandemic, Hawaii will allow tourists to enter the state and skip a mandatory quarantine starting Thursday, just ahead of the holidays.It has become the timely focal point of a much larger debate on the risks of traveling this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.On ABC7's daily program, "Getting Answers", ABC7 anchor Liz Kreutz spoke to Chris McGinnis, senior travel correspondent for SFGate.com, to get some answers on how Hawaii's special COVID-19 testing program will work for travelers.McGinnis also touched on the developing holiday travel trends in the Bay Area, of course affected by the looming risks of the coronavirus, from the safety of flying to the potential hotspot destinations this year.Click the video player above to watch their conversation, and join anchor Kristen Sze for ABC7's interactive "Getting Answers" newscast, weekdays at 3 p.m., with live updates about what's happening where you live.