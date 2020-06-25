Coronavirus

When there's a coronavirus vaccine, who will get it first?

Who would be the first to get a COVID-19 vaccine?

Probably people in the country where the first effective vaccine is developed.

About a dozen different vaccines are in various stages of testing worldwide, including in Britain, China and the U.S. This week, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, said he is cautiously optimistic there will be a COVID-19 vaccine by the end of the year or early 2021.

Several wealthy countries have already ordered millions of doses of those experimental vaccines.

Britain and the U.S., for example, have invested in a vaccine candidate being developed by Oxford University and produced by AstraZeneca. If it works, U.K. politicians have said Britons will be vaccinated with it. The U.S. expects to start stockpiling it this fall and also has invested in other vaccine candidates.

Groups including the vaccine alliance GAVI are also working to buy doses for poor countries and AstraZeneca has agreed to license its vaccine to India's Serum Institute for the production of 1 billion doses. The World Health Organization is drafting guidelines for the ethical distribution of COVID-19 vaccines.

How vaccines are distributed within a country will vary. Last week, U.S. officials said they were developing a tiered system for that. The system would likely prioritize groups at greatest risk of severe complications from COVID-19 and key workers.

EMBED More News Videos

Here's a look at the difference between two types of coronavirus tests, a diagnostic test and an antibody test.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessvaccinescoronavirusu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Where is COVID-19 getting worse? Newsom reveals new forecast
Afraid to fly? Exclusive look behind United Airlines' COVID-19 safety features
COVID-19 updates: Oakland to launch 'Flex Streets' to allow sidewalk dining
US health officials believe 20M Americans have had COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Where is COVID-19 getting worse? Newsom reveals new forecast
Salons to dinner parties: Experts rate the risk of 12 activities
Santa Cruz ends beach closure despite COVID-19 surge
NASCAR releases photo of rope found in Bubba Wallace's stall
Watch list: 15 CA counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
Dixie Chicks no more: Country group changes name
COVID-19 updates: Oakland to launch 'Flex Streets' to allow sidewalk dining
Show More
Woman who coughed on 1-year-old in San Jose may be teacher
Disney to transform Splash Mountain at California, Florida parks
COVID-19 Diaries: Open For Business
What to know about 2020 Pride Month
2019 death of Black man in police custody receives renewed attention
More TOP STORIES News