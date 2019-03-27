Couple says ghost caught on nanny cam scratched their baby

Heather Brough and Joshua Higgins say they couldn't believe what they saw on their nanny cam.
"It's almost like she sees something that we don't," Brough said to WXYZ-TV.
It's an image they say is haunting their home.
"It was chilling," Higgins said. "It was literally a chill down your spine, like that 'what if' factor -- Is this what I just saw?"
Caught on the couple's nanny cam video a few weeks ago is what appears to be something moving in front of the baby's playpen. The couple says it looks to be a ghost.
"I freaked out," Brough said. "I stopped what I was doing and I ran upstairs and grabbed my daughter."
Brough says this so-called ghost scratched her daughter Lily and attacked her too.
"It scares us that it could do something else," Brough said. "I mean, there was a morning I woke up and I felt like someone's hands were around my neck."
A team of paranormal investigators came in and tried to answer some of the couple's questions and concerns. Josh's father Jim says it may be someone who lived in this house before.
"The gentleman who lived here originally committed suicide, apparently by jumping out this window, which is one story down," said Jim Higgins, while recalling a story he was told about the home.
The couple says they don't know why this so-called ghost is targeting them, but they say they don't want any part of it.
Josh and Heather say for now they are staying at the home in a room together with Lily, until they have enough money to move.
