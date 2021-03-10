COVID-19 vaccine allows boy, 3, to give grandma hug for 1st time in 15 months

The COVID-19 vaccine allows people over 65 to reunite with their families face-to-face. That's exactly what happened for a 71-year old woman who reunited with her 3-year old grandson, WTAE reported.
Jean Chvala is now able to embrace her 3-year old grandson, Trax.
She last saw him Christmas of 2019. That was 15 months wiped out because the COVID-19 pandemic separated families.
Kelsey Chvala is Jean's daughter-in-law. She recorded the reunion between her son and his Nana on her smartphone after suggesting that they all meet at the park.
"She was all, 'that would be great!' And I said, 'he's going to flip out when he sees you,' and sure enough he did," Kelsey said.
Jean said the distance was difficult.
"It's hard. It was hard. I FaceTimed him and got to talk to him through video chat, but it was hard not being with him," she said.
The boy frequently asked for his "Nan."
"I gave her a big hug," Trax said.
And he misses her good cooking. He already knows she's going to fix his favorite food - scrambled eggs.