Pets & Animals

Cow leads animal control officers on chase after wandering onto Los Angeles freeway

EMBED <>More Videos

Cow leads officers on chase after wandering onto 210 Freeway in LA

LOS ANGELES, California -- A wayward cow was captured in Los Angeles after wandering onto a freeway and later leading animal control officers on a chase on surface streets.

The animal was reported running in lanes on the eastbound side of the freeway shortly before noon, according to a California Highway Patrol incident log. Multiple drivers stopped their vehicles in an effort to help.

The cow exited the freeway and was followed by animal control officers into a parking lot.

Efforts to corral the animal were not immediately successful, and it made its way onto a ranch-like property.

There it was lassoed and, after an apparent struggle with several officers and ranch hands, was captured.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalslake view terracelos angeleslos angeles countycowanimals in perilanimalgood samaritananimalsfreeway
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
'Mummified' body found in wall at old Kaiser center in Oakland
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
Police K9 that ripped off woman's scalp had similar bite in 2019
Mountain lion caught on camera strolling through Vallejo yard
Search underway for missing Bay Area woman last seen in SF
Police investigate series of safe burglaries in Hillsborough
Woman thrown to ground during robbery near Oakland's Fairyland
Show More
MLB cancels more games as gap narrows in bargaining
'Black Panther' director Ryan Coogler mistaken for bank robber
With no more masks, what are the chances of getting COVID now?
COVID updates: SF to lift vaccine requirement for bars, restaurants
49ers fan hospitalized after SoFi fight emerges from medical coma
More TOP STORIES News