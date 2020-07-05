Crews battle 150 acre vegetation fire near Gilroy

#CrewsFire [Update] Fire is now 150 acres+ and remains at a moderate rate of spread. Two structures are involved and multiple structures remained threatened. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/sSQtHn0bzK— CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) July 5, 2020
The fire is advancing at a moderate rate, according to CAL FIRE, which said two structures are involved and others are threatened.
RELATED: Park Fire burning near Morgan Hill now 50% contained, CAL FIRE says
Additional air and ground equipment have been called to the scene.
Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.