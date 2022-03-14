2022 Critics Choice winners: 'The Power of the Dog' gets best picture, 'Succession' wins big | LIST

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=11546000" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Jane Campion's gothic western "The Power of the Dog" led nominations for the 94th Oscars. Here are the nominees in key categories.

Best drama series

Best actor in a drama series

Best actress in a drama series

Best supporting actor in a drama series

Best supporting actress in a drama series

Best comedy series

Best actor in a comedy series

Best actress in a comedy series

Best supporting actor in a comedy series

Best supporting actress in a comedy series

Best limited series

Best actor in a limited series or movie made for television

Best actress in a limited series or movie made for television

Best supporting actor in a limited series or movie made for television

Best supporting actress in a limited series or movie made for television

Best foreign language series

Best Picture

Best actor

Best actress

Best supporting actor

Best supporting actress

Best young actor/actress

Best acting ensemble

Best director

Best comedy

Best animated feature

LOS ANGELES -- "The Power of the Dog" is showing it has big power during award season.The film, directed by Jane Campion, walked away with the award for best picture at The 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards, which were presented on Sunday. The Netflix drama led the winners in the move categories, earning four awards total, including best director."Belfast" was also a multiple award winner.On the TV side, "Succession," "Mare of Easttown" and "Ted Lasso" took home some top prizes, with the latter earning the most awards of the night among nominated series, with four wins.The event, which celebrates film and television projects as selected by critics and entertainment journalists, took place in both London and Los Angeles. Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer hosted.Heading into the night, "West Side Story" and "Belfast" had 11 nominations each, the most on the film side. HBO's "Succession" scored the most nods among TV nominees with eight. (CNN and HBO are both part of WarnerMedia.)Below is a list of major winners:"Evil" (Paramount+)"For All Mankind" (Apple TV+)"The Good Fight" (Paramount+)"Pose" (FX)"Squid Game" (Netflix)"This Is Us" (NBC)"Yellowjackets" (Showtime)Sterling K. Brown -- "This Is Us" (NBC)Mike Colter -- "Evil" (Paramount+)Brian Cox -- "Succession" (HBO)Billy Porter -- "Pose" (FX)Jeremy Strong -- "Succession" (HBO)Uzo Aduba -- "In Treatment" (HBO)Chiara Aurelia -- "Cruel Summer" (Freeform)Christine Baranski -- "The Good Fight" (Paramount+)Katja Herbers -- "Evil" (Paramount+)MJ Rodriguez -- "Pose" (FX)Nicholas Braun -- "Succession" (HBO)Billy Crudup -- "The Morning Show" (Apple TV+)Justin Hartley -- "This Is Us" (NBC)Matthew Macfadyen -- "Succession" (HBO)Mandy Patinkin -- "The Good Fight" (Paramount+)Andrea Martin -- "Evil" (Paramount+)Audra McDonald -- "The Good Fight" (Paramount+)Christine Lahti -- "Evil" (Paramount+)J. Smith-Cameron -- "Succession" (HBO)Susan Kelechi Watson -- "This Is Us" (NBC)"The Great" (Hulu)"Hacks" (HBO Max)"Insecure" (HBO)"Only Murders in the Building" (Hulu)"The Other Two" (HBO Max)"Reservation Dogs" (FX on Hulu)"What We Do in the Shadows" (FX)Iain Armitage -- "Young Sheldon" (CBS)Nicholas Hoult -- "The Great" (Hulu)Steve Martin -- "Only Murders in the Building" (Hulu)Kayvan Novak -- "What We Do in the Shadows" (FX)Martin Short -- "Only Murders in the Building" (Hulu)Elle Fanning -- "The Great" (Hulu)Renée Elise Goldsberry -- "Girls5eva" (Peacock)Selena Gomez -- "Only Murders in the Building" (Hulu)Sandra Oh -- "The Chair" (Netflix)Issa Rae -- "Insecure" (HBO)Ncuti Gatwa -- "Sex Education" (Netflix)Harvey Guillén -- "What We Do in the Shadows" (FX)Brandon Scott Jones -- "Ghosts" (CBS)Ray Romano -- "Made for Love" (HBO Max)Bowen Yang -- "Saturday Night Live" (NBC)Hannah Einbinder -- "Hacks" (HBO Max)Kristin Chenoweth -- "Schmigadoon!" (Apple TV+)Molly Shannon -- "The Other Two" (HBO Max)Cecily Strong -- "Saturday Night Live" (NBC)Josie Totah -- "Saved By the Bell" (Peacock)"Dopesick" (Hulu)"Dr. Death" (Peacock)"It's a Sin" (HBO Max)"Maid" (Netflix)"Midnight Mass" (Netflix)"The Underground Railroad" (Amazon Prime Video)"WandaVision" (Disney+)Olly Alexander -- "It's a Sin" (HBO Max)Paul Bettany -- "WandaVision" (Disney+)William Jackson Harper -- "Love Life" (HBO Max)Joshua Jackson -- "Dr. Death" (Peacock)Hamish Linklater -- "Midnight Mass" (Netflix)Danielle Brooks -- "Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia" (Lifetime)Cynthia Erivo -- "Genius: Aretha" (National Geographic)Thuso Mbedu -- "The Underground Railroad" (Amazon Prime Video)Elizabeth Olsen -- "WandaVision" (Disney+)Margaret Qualley -- "Maid" (Netflix)Zach Gilford -- "Midnight Mass" (Netflix)William Jackson Harper -- "The Underground Railroad" (Amazon Prime Video)Evan Peters -- "Mare of Easttown" (HBO)Christian Slater -- "Dr. Death" (Peacock)Courtney B. Vance -- "Genius: Aretha" (National Geographic)Kaitlyn Dever -- "Dopesick" (Hulu)Kathryn Hahn -- "WandaVision" (Disney+)Melissa McCarthy -- "Nine Perfect Strangers" (Hulu)Julianne Nicholson -- "Mare of Easttown" (HBO)Jean Smart -- "Mare of Easttown" (HBO)"Acapulco" (Apple TV+)"Call My Agent!" (Netflix)"Lupin" (Netflix)"Money Heist" (Netflix)"Narcos: Mexico" (Netflix)"Belfast""CODA""Don't Look Up""Dune""King Richard""Licorice Pizza""Nightmare Alley""tick, tick...Boom!""West Side Story"Nicolas Cage -- "Pig"Benedict Cumberbatch -- "The Power of the Dog"Peter Dinklage -- "Cyrano"Andrew Garfield -- "tick, tick...Boom!"Denzel Washington -- "The Tragedy of Macbeth"Olivia Colman -- "The Lost Daughter"Lady Gaga -- "House of Gucci"Alana Haim -- "Licorice Pizza"Nicole Kidman -- "Being the Ricardos"Kristen Stewart -- "Spencer"Jamie Dornan -- "Belfast"Ciarán Hinds -- "Belfast"Jared Leto -- "House of Gucci"J.K. Simmons -- "Being the Ricardos"Kodi Smit-McPhee -- "The Power of the Dog"Caitríona Balfe -- "Belfast"Ann Dowd -- "Mass"Kirsten Dunst -- "The Power of the Dog"Aunjanue Ellis -- "King Richard"Rita Moreno -- "West Side Story"Cooper Hoffman --" Licorice Pizza"Emilia Jones -- "CODA"Woody Norman -- "C'mon C'mon"Saniyya Sidney -- "King Richard"Rachel Zegler -- "West Side Story""Don't Look Up""The Harder They Fall""Licorice Pizza""The Power of the Dog""West Side Story"Paul Thomas Anderson -- "Licorice Pizza"Kenneth Branagh -- "Belfast"Guillermo del Toro -- "Nightmare Alley"Steven Spielberg -- "West Side Story"Denis Villeneuve -- "Dune""Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar""Don't Look Up""Free Guy""The French Dispatch""Encanto""Flee""Luca""Raya and the Last Dragon"