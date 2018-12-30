Cyberattack from outside US disrupts distribution of LA Times, other newspapers across US

By and ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES --
A cyberattack coming from outside the U.S. caused major printing and delivery problems for newspapers across the country, including several in Southern California, the Los Angeles Times reported Saturday.

The newspaper was among dozens affected by the malware. Others included the Ventura County Star, San Diego-Union Tribune, Baltimore Sun, New York Daily News, The Chicago Tribune and more.

Distribution was also affected for the West Coast editions of the Wall Street Journal and New York Times, which are both printed at the Los Angeles Times' printing plant in downtown Los Angeles, the paper reported.

A spokeswoman for the Department of Homeland Security issued a statement.

"We are aware of reports of a potential cyber incident affecting several news outlets, and are working with our government and industry partners to better understand the situation," it said.

An anonymous source provided information on the malware attack to the L.A. Times, saying the attack was conducted by a "foreign entity."

The Times reports the problem may have started Thursday and spread Friday, where it was detected and technology experts began to look into it.

The cyberattack shut down software systems that contain stories and other information needed to create plates that print the papers, according to the Times.

While progress has been made to the systems, Sunday's LA Times paper could be impacted as well.
