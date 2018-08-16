DA says she won't accept plea deals in Ghost Ship fire case

According to the @AP DA @NancyOMalley will not seek any plea deals with #GhostShipFire defendants. Hearing scheduled for tomorrow after judge declined original plea deal last week citing Almena’s “lack of remorse.” #abc7now pic.twitter.com/5paGIjc8Yr — Katie Utehs (@KatieUtehs) August 16, 2018

Received this statement from Max Harris’ attorney @CurtBriggs on DA wanting trial date for #GhostShip. “We welcome a trial. We are going to show the public and the jury all the institutional incompetence they can stomach, including that of O’Malley’s office...” @abc7newsbayarea — Carlos Saucedo (@Carlos_Saucedo) August 16, 2018

.@CurtBriggs goes on to say: “...and every inept and incompetent public official who allowed this fire to happen. I think Harris will be acquitted.” #Ghostship #MaxHarris @abc7newsbayarea — Carlos Saucedo (@Carlos_Saucedo) August 16, 2018

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=2724694" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Take a moment to remember the creative souls we lost in the Ghost Ship Fire.

The Ghost Ship fire case will most likely go to trial. In a letter leaked ahead of Friday's court hearing, the Alameda County District Attorney urges the judge to move forward with a trial as soon as possible.District Attorney Nancy O'Malley is making her own plea to the court on behalf of the victims of the deadly Ghost Ship fire. The letter has been published by our partners at the East Bay Times.O'Malley writes, "The people stand ready to try this case against both defendants.""What's unusual here is that first the DA was willing to make a deal and now the DA is not," said UC Hastings Law Professor David Levine.O'Malley's change of course follows the presiding judge's. Last week, he dismissed a previously brokered plea deal for defendants Derick Almena and Max Harris.Almena and Harris have admitted to their involvement in the fire that killed 36 people.The judge's move followed a damaging letter written by Almena and two days of painful victim impact statements from family members.O'Malley's letter is expected to be submitted in court Friday. It appears to echo the sentiment of those families."In a way, that's what she's responding to. She's responding to the fact that so many of those people said you know what, a deal is just not going to give us the information that we need. The closure that we need."Now the defense may try for a change of venue, fearing they can't get a fair trial in Alameda County.In an exclusive interview earlier this week, Almena told ABC7 News why. "I've admitted no contest. How am I going to find a jury that hasn't heard me say OK, I'm guilty for allowing this to happen," he said.The DA's Office will not comment on the letter ahead of Friday's hearing.