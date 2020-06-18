Society

LIVE: Santa Clara Co. leaders address Supreme Court's rejection of Trump's bid to end DACA

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Santa Clara County leaders are holding a press conference on the Supreme Court's rejection of Pres. Donald Trump's efforts to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA, which protects 650,000 young immigrants in the U.S. from deportation.

The DACA program was created during the Obama Administration in 2012 and allows immigrants to work in the U.S. while protecting them from deportation.

Thursday's 5-4 decision is a blow to the president's immigration restriction efforts and the anti-immigrant rhetoric he's displayed since taking office.

The program protects young people who are in the U.S. illegally, but in many cases, residing in America since they were young.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societywashington dcsanta claraimmigration reformdonald trumpdacaimmigrationu.s. supreme court
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Supreme Court weighs future of DACA
Supreme Court blocks Pres. Trump from ending DACA
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Columbus statue removed at Coit Tower in SF
Mountain lion captured near Oracle Park in SF
Protesters march to mayor's house in Walnut Creek
Supreme Court blocks Pres. Trump from ending DACA
Mrs. Butterworth's, Cream of Wheat changing amid racial protests
3 suspects in custody after hostage situation in San Jose
Atlanta police insist they can still handle emergencies
Show More
Hundreds rally in Napa to support law enforcement
Coronavirus updates: Pier 39 reopens to the public today
Building a Better Bay Area: Open for Business Week
'Several' nooses found on trees at Lake Merritt, Oakland mayor says
EPA drops regulation for contaminant harming babies' brains
More TOP STORIES News