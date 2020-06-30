animals

Woman discovers dead puppies tied up in bags on rural road near Fresno

A woman is hoping someone will be held accountable for what she believes is evidence of repeated cases of animal abuse.
By Christina Lopez
DINUBA, Calif. -- The mystery begins on a stretch of county road in Dinuba, Calif. where Michelle Pattillo fire made a gruesome discovery.

"Unfortunately, I knew exactly what I was going to find I just didn't know if it was going to be too late or not," Pattillo said.

The discovery did come too late.

"I have found, unfortunately, two puppies approximately eight weeks old on the side of the road tied up in gigantic dog food bags," Pattillo said.

Pattillo took a photo of the first bag she discovered on June 19. Action News has decided to blur the image inside the bag due to its graphic nature.

Soon after making her initial discovery, Pattillo took the deceased dog back to a family friend's home with a larger lot to give the animal a proper burial.

"There's so many services in this area, low-cost, that that is so unavoidable," she said.

The following Tuesday, Pattillo discovered a second bag, again with the same animal remains inside.

And just this past week, a third bag was discovered. This one left torn and emptied.

"It makes me really angry but then sad for the puppy because my feeling is that puppy was alive when they put it in that bag, or else why would they have tied it?" Patillo said.

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Puppy choked in shocking confrontation in San Francisco homeless tent

Tulare County Animal Services says discoveries including deceased animals are not entirely uncommon on county roadways.

"We tend to not jump directly to conclusions of cruelty or things like that because oftentimes what we find is once we find the owners of these animals, if we are able to, is simply a case of the puppy passed away from Parvo," said Cassie Heffington with Tulare County Animal Services (TCAS).

The TCAS explained Canine Parvovirus or Parvo, as it's more commonly known, is a highly contagious virus among puppies. If severe symptoms are left untreated, Parvo can cause death in dogs.

The TCAS said owners may not know how to properly dispose of their pets, especially if it died due to Parvo.

"The owner didn't how to dispose of it. They live in an apartment; they can't bury the animal and people then tend to take the animal out to the country and just put it on the side of the road," Heffington said.

Pattillo says that it is not acceptable.

Tulare County Animal Services said it is difficult to both track down pet owners and animal abusers unless there is nearby security surveillance or an identifying license plate number.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalstulare countydinubafresnoanimal abuseanimaldogtulare countyanimalspuppy
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ANIMALS
'Goatternship' hires 200 goats to help keep power on
Jack Hanna will retire from Columbus Zoo after 40 years
Puppy scams surge as people look for companionship
Paralyzed dog receives new mobility device designed by Bay Area students
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom adds Bay Area county to California COVID-19 watch list
Here's the reopening status of every Bay Area county
Golden State Killer pleas guilty to murders, rapes
This Bay Area city is 'most equipped to respond to roadside bomb'
LA County beaches to close over July 4 weekend, officials say
Santa Rosa resident hangs stuffed animal monkey by rope from tree
Couple draw guns at crowd heading to St. Louis mayor's home
Show More
Arizona governor orders bars, gyms, clubs, pools to close
Bay Area rapper Young Curt killed in Contra Costa Co. car crash
SoCal county's ICUs are 99% full as coronavirus cases surge
List: 19 California counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
Bay Area Fourth of July fireworks and festivities
More TOP STORIES News