Deadline Approaching for Uninsured Victims of 2017 Fires in Napa County

Napa County residents who lived within the boundary of the 2017 wildfires are eligible for financial assistance under the Wildfire Assistance Program funded by PG&E.

The WAP is for residents who are uninsured and need help with alternative living expenses or other urgent needs.

The deadline to apply for the program is Nov. 19 and claim forms and more information is available at fire assistance program.

Applicants can request support for "basic unmet needs" including water, food, prescriptions, medical supplies and equipment, infant formula and diapers, personal hygiene items and transportation fuels beyond what the Federal Emergency Management Agency covered immediately after the declared disasters.

Qualifying households can receive $5,000 and individual renters can receive $2,500. Applicants must establish proof of identity and certify that they are not requesting payment for an expense already paid for by FEMA.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
napapg&efiredisaster reliefnorth bay fires
Copyright 2019 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Gov. Newsom update on Calif. wildfires
Kincade Fire Smoke Tracker: Current Bay Area air quality levels
PG&E issues weather 'all-clear', warns of more possible outages
Getty Fire erupts along 405 Fwy., destroys multiple homes
SKY7 video shows Kincade Fire smoke sitting heavily over North Bay
SKY7 video shows heavy Kincade Fire smoke over SF, East Bay
Kincade Fire triggers poor air quality in Bay Area
Show More
Kincade Fire Map shows evacuation, burn zones
AccuWeather forecast: Breezy conditions, high fire danger continues
WATCH IN 60: Kincade Fire evacuations, outage transit impact, more shutoffs
Here are the fires burning in Bay Area today
LIST: School closures due to Kincade Fire, PG&E Power Shut off
More TOP STORIES News