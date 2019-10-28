Deadline Approaching for Uninsured Victims of 2017 Fires in Napa County

Napa County residents who lived within the boundary of the 2017 wildfires are eligible for financial assistance under the Wildfire Assistance Program funded by PG&E.
The WAP is for residents who are uninsured and need help with alternative living expenses or other urgent needs.
The deadline to apply for the program is Nov. 19 and claim forms and more information is available at fire assistance program.
Applicants can request support for "basic unmet needs" including water, food, prescriptions, medical supplies and equipment, infant formula and diapers, personal hygiene items and transportation fuels beyond what the Federal Emergency Management Agency covered immediately after the declared disasters.
Qualifying households can receive $5,000 and individual renters can receive $2,500. Applicants must establish proof of identity and certify that they are not requesting payment for an expense already paid for by FEMA.
